Gentlemen, start your engines!
TimesLIVE goes hunting for 2025 GR Cup racing glory in March
Amateur racers selected from SA media houses, Toyota dealerships and from the brand's development academy will compete on various SA race tracks
17 February 2025 - 15:10
Toyota SA has announced the 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing SA GR Cup consisting of the GR Cup media and dealer challenges. The competition takes the selected participating drivers from the foremost automotive South African publications and GR dealerships to flex their driving skills and race temperament on some of South Africa's most iconic circuits, including Kyalami in Gauteng and Aldo Scribante in East London. ..
