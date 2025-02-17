Zeekr Group, Geely's new car subsidiary created after merging its two premium brands Zeekr and Lynk & Co, said on Friday it plans to expand it overseas sales network to more than 200 stores this year.
Europe, Middle East and East Asia markets would be in focus for the two brands to explore opportunities beyond their home turf, China, as they aim to establish a unified sales company, according to a statement.
A new model equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology is set to be debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April before entering mass production by end of the year, Zeekr said.
It said an intelligent development department would be created this year to ride the smart driving wave.
Zeekr and Lynk aim for more than 200 overseas stores in 2025
Image: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Zeekr Group, Geely's new car subsidiary created after merging its two premium brands Zeekr and Lynk & Co, said on Friday it plans to expand it overseas sales network to more than 200 stores this year.
Europe, Middle East and East Asia markets would be in focus for the two brands to explore opportunities beyond their home turf, China, as they aim to establish a unified sales company, according to a statement.
A new model equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology is set to be debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April before entering mass production by end of the year, Zeekr said.
It said an intelligent development department would be created this year to ride the smart driving wave.
Vietnam’s VinFast struggles to gain traction outside home market
Documents reveal BYD holds mining rights in Brazil’s Lithium Valley
Porsche aims to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, reports DPA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos