Martin Limpert appointed global MD of Range Rover

18 February 2025 - 12:51 By Motoring Staff
In his new role, Limpert will oversee product strategy at a pivotal time, as Range Rover prepares to introduce fully electric models, beginning with the Range Rover Electric in 2025.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover has announced the appointment of Martin Limpert as its global MD. Limpert will lead the Global Range Rover House of Brand team, shaping the brand’s commercial and strategic vision after JLR’s House of Brands reorganisation in 2023.

In his new role, Limpert will oversee product strategy at a pivotal time as Range Rover prepares to introduce fully electric models, beginning with the Range Rover Electric in 2025. He will also focus on enhancing the customer experience, reinforcing Range Rover’s position as a leader in modern luxury vehicles and services.

“It is a dream come true to be entrusted with such a widely respected British modern luxury brand,” said Limpert. 

“My tenure leading the JLR Overseas region at a transformational albeit challenging time resulted in shifting the strategic focus in more than 70 countries into a truly brand-led, client-centric and demand-driven business.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to scale that vision globally, as Range Rover enters an exciting era as a brand — embracing full electrification while embodying true modern luxury.”

