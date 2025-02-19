news

Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy

19 February 2025 - 09:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trump has long pointed to what he calls unfair treatment of US automotive exports in foreign markets.
Trump has long pointed to what he calls unfair treatment of US automotive exports in foreign markets.
Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday vehicle tariffs will be about 25% and he will have more to share on the topic on April 2.

On Friday, Trump said levies on vehicles would come on April 2, the day after members of his cabinet are due to deliver reports to him outlining options for a range of import duties as he seeks to reshape global trade.

Trump has long pointed to what he calls unfair treatment of US automotive exports in foreign markets.

The EU, for example, collects a 10% tariff on vehicle imports, four times the US passenger car tariff rate of 2.5%. The US, though, collects a 25% tariff on highly profitable imported pickup trucks.

Trump on Tuesday also said sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips would also probably start at 25% in April, with at least some rising afterwards over the course of a year.

Since his inauguration, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from China, on top of existing levies. He also announced, and then delayed for a month, 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.

He has also set a March 12 start date for 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminium. Last week, he directed his economic team to devise plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes US imports.

READ MORE:

Ford cuts manager stock bonuses to reduce costs, improve performance

Some middle managers at Ford will not get stock bonuses this year in what is seen internally as CEO Jim Farley's latest attempt to cut the carmaker's ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Martin Limpert appointed global MD of Range Rover

Limpert will lead the Global Range Rover House of Brand team, shaping the brand’s commercial and strategic vision after JLR’s House of Brands ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Northvolt sells heavy industry battery division to Scania

Sweden's Northvolt has agreed to sell a business that makes electric battery packs for heavy industry, one of its few profitable units, to its ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Delhi, Mumbai to host Tesla’s first India showrooms — sources news
  2. Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy news
  3. IN PICS | Hamilton makes statement in red at 2025 F1 season launch Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Chery Tiggo Cross Reviews
  5. New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history New Models

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Chery Tiggo Cross