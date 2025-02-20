Gordon Murray Group launches new special vehicles division

Gordon Murray Group has announced the creation of Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), a division dedicated to meeting demand for curating bespoke and limited-edition models.
The division has been formed in response to increasing customer requests for unique designs, particularly since deliveries of the T.50 supercar began in 2024. With an independent structure and engineering team, GMSV will focus on highly specialised projects in three categories:
- Bespoke: One-off or ultra-low-volume vehicles tailored to individual customer specifications and built on a new platform.
- Heritage: Continuation models or reimagined versions of Gordon Murray’s classic designs.
- Special Vehicles: Limited-edition models celebrating the brand’s history and engineering expertise.
“Over the years, we have received many requests to design and build unique vehicles,” said executive chairman Gordon Murray.
“Until now, we have resisted as we focused on launching the T.50 and developing the T.50s Niki Lauda and T.33 range. With our expanded team and dedicated engineering resources, this is the perfect time to extend our offering.”
GMSV will operate independently of Gordon Murray Automotive’s existing product line-up, catering exclusively to special commissions and collector-focused models.
Image: Supplied
