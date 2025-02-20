news

Mercedes moves to cut costs, revive sales after earnings slump

Mercedes-Benz cars division earnings down 40.5%

20 February 2025 - 12:48 By Reuters
CEO Ola Kaellenius said Mercedes-Benz is taking steps to make the company leaner and stronger.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched a fresh cost-cutting plan to revive sales and margins and battle stiff competition as the German carmaker forecast a big drop in earnings in 2025.

Its car division reported a 40% slump in 2024 earnings as sales in the key Chinese and German markets took a battering. Demand in Europe remained below pre-Covid-19 levels and Chinese consumers opted for more affordable domestic electric models amid an uncertain economy.

Mercedes-Benz said it was targeting a double-digit return on sales but expected a rate of just 6%-8% in its car division this year.

The goals, which CEO Ola Kaellenius said come as the carmaker faces “an increasingly uncertain world”, are a sobering reassessment of the more optimistic vision it outlined in 2022 of an adjusted return on sales of up to 14% in good times and no less than 8% in difficult ones.

Europe's carmakers face a swathe of challenges this year, from tightening carbon emissions targets in Europe to rising trade tensions with the US and fierce competition from Chinese electric vehicle start-ups.

Carmakers including Volkswagen and a range of suppliers have announced deep cuts as executives warn the region's energy and labour costs have become uncompetitive.

Renault, however, struck a more upbeat note, reporting a record operating profit for 2024 on Thursday, beating expectations, as lower costs and a string of new launches boosted margins.

Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday it plans to reduce production costs by 10% by 2027, with further details to come later in the day at its earnings conference.

The cuts will go beyond an ongoing plan launched in 2020 to reduce costs by 20% between 2019 and 2025, 15%-16% of which was already achieved, according to the finance chief.

The company forecast a bleak outlook for 2025, with group-level earnings significantly below figures from last year.

Unit sales are projected to be lower than the 1.98-million vehicles sold in 2024, a prediction likely to disappoint investors and labour representatives who had called for a minimum sales target of two-million cars to fully use production capacity.

“To ensure the company's future competitiveness in an uncertain world, we are taking steps to make the company faster, leaner and stronger,” Kaellenius said.

The company's board will propose a dividend of €4.30 (R82.89) per share, down from €5.30 (R102.17) in 2023.

