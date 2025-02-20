news

Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India

20 February 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Japanese small car maker Suzuki said it will target 4.2 million vehicles in global sales in five years' time - an increase of nearly a third - with most of its expansion concentrated in its main market of India.
Japanese small car maker Suzuki said it will target 4.2 million vehicles in global sales in five years' time - an increase of nearly a third - with most of its expansion concentrated in its main market of India.
Image: Robert Hradil/Getty Images

Japanese small car maker Suzuki said it will target 4.2-million vehicles in global sales in five years' time — an increase of nearly a third — with most of its expansion concentrated in its main market of India.

It expects 60% of those sales to be in India, adding that the world's most populous nation would also receive 60% of the 2-trillion yen (R240.56bn) it plans to invest by the 2030 financial year.

The company aims to boost manufacturing capacity there to meet expected local demand while expanding India's role as an exports hub to markets in Africa and the Middle East.

“India is Suzuki's most important market where we are putting the most effort,” president Toshihiro Suzuki said at a strategy briefing in Tokyo.

The carmaker has invested heavily in India since the early 1980s and Maruti Suzuki, majority-held by the Japanese carmaker, commands roughly 40% of the country's car market.

It said, however, that it now expects to launch four battery electric vehicles in India by fiscal 2030, scaling back a previous goal of rolling out six.

Suzuki also said it will target an operating profit margin of at least 10% by 2030, up from 9.2% in the past financial year. It is aiming for return on equity of 15% or more, up from 12.6%.

The carmaker is also targeting revenue of eight-trillion yen (R984.9bn) by the 2030 financial year, a jump of 49%.

READ MORE

German industry slams Trump's car tariff threat, calls for deal

Threats by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of around 25% on car imports are a "provocation," Germany's car lobby group said on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday vehicle tariffs will be about 25% and he will have more to share on the topic on April 2.
Motoring
1 day ago

Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible restructuring

Union says it will do ‘whatever is necessary to defend jobs’
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Antonelli plans to follow Hamilton's advice Motorsport
  2. Trump administration acts to overturn New York’s congestion pricing plan news
  3. Nikola declares bankruptcy, plans asset sale amid EV market struggles news
  4. Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India news
  5. NASCAR penalises Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing for spoiler modification Motorsport

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994