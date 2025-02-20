The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced its 2025 International Awards in Madrid, Spain, recognising the best new cars in various categories.
WWCOTY is an international organisation of women automotive journalists, with a jury of 82 professionals from 55 countries. The awards evaluate vehicles based on design, safety, efficiency and innovation, among other criteria.
WWCOTY president Marta García praised the effort behind the awards, saying: “Every jury member drives thousands of kilometres before casting their vote.”
The winners in each category are:
The Sandy Myhre Award, recognising the brand most committed to women, was awarded to Volvo.
Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year award winners
Image: Supplied
The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced its 2025 International Awards in Madrid, Spain, recognising the best new cars in various categories.
WWCOTY is an international organisation of women automotive journalists, with a jury of 82 professionals from 55 countries. The awards evaluate vehicles based on design, safety, efficiency and innovation, among other criteria.
WWCOTY president Marta García praised the effort behind the awards, saying: “Every jury member drives thousands of kilometres before casting their vote.”
The winners in each category are:
The Sandy Myhre Award, recognising the brand most committed to women, was awarded to Volvo.
READ MORE:
Gordon Murray Group launches new special vehicles division
Nikola declares bankruptcy, plans asset sale amid EV market struggles
Trump says unfair to US if Musk builds factory in India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos