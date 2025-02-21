news

Flood damage shuts down section of R40 in Mpumalanga, Sanral warns

21 February 2025 - 10:57 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The closure is due to a slip on the road, posing a hazard for motorists.
The closure is due to a slip on the road, posing a hazard for motorists.
Image: Supplied

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of a section of the R40 national road between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga due to flood damage caused by recent heavy rain.

“The closure is due to a slip on the road posing a hazard for motorists,” said Mabuyi Mhlanga, Sanral manager for Mpumalanga.

“We have installed heavy delineators as a temporary safety measure and will replace them with concrete barriers before the end of the week. A temporary stop-and-go system is in place until a permanent solution is implemented.”

Sanral urged motorists to proceed with caution, adhere to warning signs, reduce speed and drive carefully in the ongoing heavy rain.

MORE:

Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible restructuring

Union says it will do ‘whatever is necessary to defend jobs’
Lifestyle
3 days ago

TimesLIVE goes hunting for 2025 GR Cup racing glory in March

Amateur racers selected from SA media houses, Toyota dealerships and from the brand's development academy will compete on various SA race tracks
Motoring
3 days ago

New rules announced for 2026 Sasol Solar Challenge

Organisers of the biennial SA Sasol Solar Challenge have announced new regulations for the 2026 edition and entrants will compete in three categories.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Flood damage shuts down section of R40 in Mpumalanga, Sanral warns news
  2. Nürburgring bans motorcycles from tourist drives Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 VW T-Cross Reviews
  4. Tesla-Nissan tie-up? Japan to push for investment, FT Reports news
  5. Moody’s slashes Nissan rating to junk status, keeps negative outlook news

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape SOPA 2025
How does space travel tamper with the human body? | REUTERS