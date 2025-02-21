news

Honda in talks with Foxconn over potential partnership — Nikkei

21 February 2025 - 14:15 By Reuters
Taiwan's Foxconn has proposed forming a partnership with Japan's Honda, aiming to create a tie-up framework that also includes rival carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The chair of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, earlier this month said it would consider taking a stake in Nissan for co-operation, after the merger talks between Nissan and Honda collapsed.

