news

Italy investigates Stellantis, VW, Tesla and BYD over EV consumer information

21 February 2025 - 11:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Italy's antitrust agency said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen (pictured) for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.
Italy's antitrust agency said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen (pictured) for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Italy's antitrust agency said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles (EVs).

The four investigations for possible unfair commercial practices concern “the information provided to consumers on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and limitations on standard battery warranties, potentially in breach of the Consumer Code,” the regulator said.

As is customary in such circumstances, the agency said it carried out inspections on Thursday at the Italian headquarters of the four carmakers, aided by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crimes police.

BYD had no immediate comment on the investigation. Stellantis and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while it was not immediately possible to contact Tesla's Italian operations.

MORE:

Moody’s slashes Nissan rating to junk status, keeps negative outlook

Moody's Ratings said on Friday it has downgraded its rating of Nissan Motor's credit by one notch to junk status, citing a weak and worsening outlook ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Tesla-Nissan tie-up? Japan to push for investment, FT Reports

A high-level Japanese group, which includes a former prime minister, has drawn up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan following the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

BMW sees no need for special deal to avoid US tariffs, executive says

BMW does not see the need to negotiate a special deal with the US to avoid import tariffs, its chief purchasing officer said, pointing to the ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exclusive new Maserati GT2 Stradale ready to tear up the streets New Models
  2. Craig Breedlove’s Spirit of America Sonic 1 is heading to auction news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New SA-built BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe Motoring
  4. Honda in talks with Foxconn over potential partnership — Nikkei news
  5. New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal New Models

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS