Rivian expects drop in EV deliveries in 2025, sees modest gross profit
Image: Rivian
Rivian projects a surprise drop in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries for the year, but says it expects to post a modest gross profit as it slashes raw material and supply chain costs in its drive for efficiency.
The company and other EV makers are facing tough demand as buyers opt for cheaper fuel-powered cars in an uncertain economic and political climate. US President Donald Trump administration's new policies and potential tariffs threaten to boost inflation as it was dipping, and EV buyers may no longer get the tax credits that were a key support for demand.
Rivian shares rose as much as 7% in extended trading before paring gains to trade up about 1%.
The company also expects higher costs from Trump's plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
"We have a supply chain that does have a footprint in Mexico and Canada, so large tariffs being applied will translate to higher costs for us," CEO RJ Scaringe told Reuters.
"There is such a high level of uncertainty that will ultimately impact consumer behaviour and top-line revenue," he said.
Electric transport groups urge EU not to ease CO2 emission rules
Rivian, however, posted a first gross profit of $170m (R3.12bn) in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $606m (R11.13bn) a year earlier.
Annual deliveries are expected to be between 46,000 and 51,000 vehicles, lower than Wall Street expectations of 55,520, according to 15 analysts polled by Visible Alpha. Last year it delivered 51,579 units.
"I think they're appropriately being cautious because it's unclear and they have no control over what's going to happen politically," said Vitaly Golomb, managing partner at Mavka Capital, a Rivian investor.
The EV maker is also planning a month-long halt in production in the second half of 2025 as it gears up to launch the Tesla Model Y-rivaling R2 and start its deliveries early next year.
EV makers are staring at a tough market, with Elon Musk-led market leader Tesla reporting its first drop in annual sales in 2024.
Electric big rig manufacturer Nikola recently filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling with rapid cash burn and funding challenges amid weak demand.
Revenue for the past three months of the year stood at $1.73bn (R31.95bn), beating analysts' average estimate of $1.4bn (R25.70bn), according to LSEG data.
Its software and services segment generated $214m (R3.93bn) in fourth-quarter revenue, doubling from a year earlier.
Rivian said over the next four years, it expects to recognise about $2bn (R36.72bn) in revenue from its joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen Group.
The EV maker and Volkswagen formalised a joint venture to develop software and electrical architecture last year. As part of the deal, the German carmaker would invest $5.8bn (R106.50bn) in Rivian.
