Tesla-Nissan tie-up? Japan to push for investment, FT Reports

21 February 2025 - 09:15 By Reuters
Image: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A high-level Japanese group, which includes a former prime minister, has drawn up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan after the collapse of its merger talks with Honda, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The proposal, led by former Tesla board member Hiromichi Misuno, is being supported by ex-premier Yoshihide Suga and his former aide Hiroto Izumi, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The group is hopeful Tesla will become a strategic investor as they believe it is keen to acquire Nissan's plants in the US, according to the report.

Nissan in recent weeks has been searching for a strategic partner in the tech industry, with some board members suggesting Tesla and Apple as ideal targets, the report said.

"The Tesla factory is the product. The Cybercab production line is like nothing else in the automotive industry," Musk said, replying to a user sharing the FT report on social media platform X.

Musk last year unveiled a two-seater, two-door "Cybercab" without a steering wheel and pedals that would use cameras and artificial intelligence to navigate roads. He has previously said the company will start production of the Cybercab in 2026.

Nissan shares closed 9.6% higher after the report. The carmaker and Honda ended talks to forge a $60bn (R1.10-trillion) car company last week.

Nissan declined to comment on the report, while Tesla, Apple and Suga's office did not directly respond to requests for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Izumi.

Suga stood down as prime minister in 2021. Though he has no formal position in government, he remains a member of Japan's lower house, representing a constituency in Nissan's home prefecture of Kanagawa.

READ MORE:

