news

BMW says it will review timing of electric Mini production in UK

24 February 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mini announced in 2023 it would invest £600m in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.
Mini announced in 2023 it would invest £600m in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.
Image: Supplied

BMW said on Saturday it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties facing the industry.

Mini announced in 2023 it would invest £600m (R13,943,604,000) in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.

However, BMW Group said on Saturday it was rethinking that plan.

"Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford," it said .

Sales of electric vehicles have struggled to grow as much as expected.

The industry is also contending with US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on all US vehicle imports.

Volkswagen's Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America and Mercedes will also boost its US production.

Mini said construction in Oxford was well underway "to make the plant future-ready" but it had told Britain's government of its decision to review the timeline.

"As part of the discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans."

READ MORE:

Honda in talks with Foxconn over potential partnership — Nikkei

Taiwan's Foxconn has proposed forming a partnership with Japan's Honda, aiming to create a tie-up framework that also includes rival carmakers Nissan ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Audi to decide where to expand North American production this year

Volkswagen's Audi will expand production in North America with a focus on its most important cars for the US market and will make a decision on where ...
Motoring
3 days ago

SAIC and Huawei to partner in developing new smart EVs

Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor said on Friday it would partner with tech company Huawei to develop new "globally competitive" smart electric vehicles.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf 8.5 GTI delivers extra power and poise First Drives
  3. SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado New Models
  4. FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Triton Reviews

Latest Videos

Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS