BMW said on Saturday it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties facing the industry.
Mini announced in 2023 it would invest £600m (R13,943,604,000) in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.
However, BMW Group said on Saturday it was rethinking that plan.
"Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford," it said .
Sales of electric vehicles have struggled to grow as much as expected.
The industry is also contending with US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on all US vehicle imports.
Volkswagen's Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America and Mercedes will also boost its US production.
Mini said construction in Oxford was well underway "to make the plant future-ready" but it had told Britain's government of its decision to review the timeline.
"As part of the discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans."
BMW says it will review timing of electric Mini production in UK
Image: Supplied
BMW said on Saturday it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties facing the industry.
Mini announced in 2023 it would invest £600m (R13,943,604,000) in the UK to make its Mini brand all-electric by 2030 with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.
However, BMW Group said on Saturday it was rethinking that plan.
"Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford," it said .
Sales of electric vehicles have struggled to grow as much as expected.
The industry is also contending with US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on all US vehicle imports.
Volkswagen's Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America and Mercedes will also boost its US production.
Mini said construction in Oxford was well underway "to make the plant future-ready" but it had told Britain's government of its decision to review the timeline.
"As part of the discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans."
READ MORE:
Honda in talks with Foxconn over potential partnership — Nikkei
Audi to decide where to expand North American production this year
SAIC and Huawei to partner in developing new smart EVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos