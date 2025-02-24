DFSK South Africa has announced an extended warranty for all new purchases of its K01S bakkie and C35 panel van models.
Effective immediately, both models will now come with a 50,000km, two-year warranty, enhancing customer peace of mind.
The extended warranty also applies retroactively to customers who purchased these vehicles in November and December. No action is required — eligible customers will automatically receive the updated coverage.
As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, DFSK also offers owners the option to purchase an additional warranty extension at a low cost.
DFSK extends warranty for K01S bakkie and C35 panel van
Image: Supplied
