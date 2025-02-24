news

DFSK extends warranty for K01S bakkie and C35 panel van

24 February 2025 - 16:43 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The DFSK C35 panel van (left) and K01S bakkie (right).
The DFSK C35 panel van (left) and K01S bakkie (right).
Image: Supplied

DFSK South Africa has announced an extended warranty for all new purchases of its K01S bakkie and C35 panel van models.

Effective immediately, both models will now come with a 50,000km, two-year warranty, enhancing customer peace of mind.

The extended warranty also applies retroactively to customers who purchased these vehicles in November and December. No action is required — eligible customers will automatically receive the updated coverage.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, DFSK also offers owners the option to purchase an additional warranty extension at a low cost.

READ MORE:

Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines

Volkswagen has bolstered its Tiguan range with the addition of two new powertrains.
Motoring
19 hours ago

SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado

SVI Engineering on Monday revealed a discreet B6 armour package for the new J250-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
Motoring
22 hours ago

New Volvo ES90 ready for March reveal

Joining its battery-powered stablemates, the soon-to-be-revealed ES90 sedan is packed with cutting-edge technology.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes unveil W16 F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli Motorsport
  2. WRC drivers hit back at FIA after Fourmaux fined for swearing Motorsport
  3. Gordon Murray Group launches lightweight chassis architecture project news
  4. DFSK extends warranty for K01S bakkie and C35 panel van news
  5. REVIEW | BMW M3 Competition Touring merges practicality with storming ... Reviews

Latest Videos

Lesufi apologies for water crisis in Gauteng
Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS