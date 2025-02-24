news

Gordon Murray Group launches lightweight chassis architecture project

24 February 2025 - 17:05 By Motoring Staff
The initiative could enable future Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) supercars to achieve the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint in their class.
Image: Supplied

Gordon Murray Group (GMG) has launched Project M-LightEn, a new consortium initiative aimed at developing next-generation ultra-lightweight, environmentally friendly vehicle structures. Over the next three years, the project seeks to create a new monocoque architecture that is lighter, stronger and 50% less carbon-intensive.

Supported by Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre, the project is expected to generate 160 new jobs across GMG and its partners — Carbon ThreeSixty, Constellium and Brunel University London.

GMG will lead the research, design and validation of digital and physical monocoque prototypes, targeting a one-third reduction in vehicle life cycle CO₂ emissions. The initiative could enable future Gordon Murray Automotive supercars to achieve the lowest life cycle carbon footprint in their class.

Some of the key innovations of Project M-LightEn are set to include:

  • AI-Optimised Designs: enhancing structural efficiency and material use;
  • sustainable aluminium: Constellium and Brunel will develop ultra-high strength extrusions using 80% recycled UK consumer scrap aluminium; and
  • near-zero waste carbon fibre: Carbon ThreeSixty will produce lightweight composite components using a precise “tailored fibre placement” process.

The project is already under way, focusing on new materials and advanced joining techniques. Developments from M-LightEn are expected to be available for low-volume commercial use by late 2027, with broader applications to follow.

