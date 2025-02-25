news

Tesla to acquire sections of insolvent German parts maker Manz

25 February 2025 - 16:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US carmaker Tesla will acquire sections of the insolvent German high-tech parts maker Manz, including more than 300 employees at its site in Reutlingen in the south-west, the German company said on Tuesday.
US carmaker Tesla will acquire sections of the insolvent German high-tech parts maker Manz, including more than 300 employees at its site in Reutlingen in the south-west, the German company said on Tuesday.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

US carmaker Tesla will acquire sections of insolvent German hi-tech parts maker Manz, including more than 300 employees at its site in Reutlingen in the south-west, the German company said on Tuesday.

The deal marks a wider presence by Tesla in Germany, where it runs a manufacturing site near Berlin, even after CEO Elon Musk endorsed the far-right party AfD, which mainstream parties have refused to work with due to its extreme positions.

Tesla sold almost 60% fewer cars in Germany in January than a year earlier, as the US electric vehicle maker faces a test of popularity amid Musk's US political involvement.

Manz's insolvency administrator and Tesla Automation, a subsidiary of the US company, signed a purchase agreement on Monday, the German company said.

The parties agreed not to disclose a purchase price and completion of the transaction is subject to merger control law.

Tesla Automation, which specialises in the construction of special purpose machines at three German locations, plans to take over more than 300 employees, acquire movable tangible assets and use Manz's property in Reutlingen.

About 100 employees will lose their jobs and not be transferred to Tesla Automation, according to Manz.

Insolvency administrator Martin Mucha said the structured sales process for other assets was moving forward.

“We are holding promising talks with several interested parties,” added Mucha.

READ MORE:

Volvo SA introduces new EV ownership package for 2025

Volvo Car South Africa has announced a new ownership package designed to attract more customers to its electric vehicle (EV) line-up, which includes ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Tesla to introduce city navigation features in China

Tesla on Monday told customers in China it will update the "Autopilot" software in their cars to add driving-assistance features for navigating city ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

EU car sales fall in January as combustion decline outpaces EV gains

New car sales in Europe were down by 2.1% in January as a jump in fully electric and hybrid-electric car registrations in its main markets was not ...
Motoring
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton gears up for first proper test of his new Ferrari Motorsport
  2. Ten new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 models are coming to SA New Models
  3. Tesla to acquire sections of insolvent German parts maker Manz news
  4. Volvo SA introduces new EV ownership package for 2025 news
  5. Jorge Martin to miss season-opening Thailand GP with new injuries Motorsport

Latest Videos

Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences