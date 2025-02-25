news

Volvo SA introduces new EV ownership package for 2025

25 February 2025 - 11:00 By Motoring Staff
One of the perks includes a R12,000 charging voucher linked to a GridCars charge card, valid for 24 months.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa has announced a new ownership package designed to attract more customers to its electric vehicle (EV) line-up, which includes the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Later this year, the range will expand with the arrival of the EX90 SUV.

“South African motorists have shown they’re ready for electric motoring as demonstrated by Volvo’s strong EV sales,” said Markus Cromwell, head of commercial at Volvo Car South Africa. “In 2024, Volvo sold 539 EVs and we aim to continue attracting drivers with this offer, making the transition to electric easier.”

The new ownership package includes:

  • a R12,000 charging voucher linked to a GridCars charge card, valid for 24 months;
  • a R7,500 installation allowance for a GridCars wallbox, which enables faster charging compared with a standard plug. The wallbox comes with a two-year warranty covering parts and installation; and
  • a Wi-Fi dongle with 10GB of Vodacom data per month for 36 months, ensuring seamless access to built-in Google apps and services, including Google Maps and YouTube.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit a local Volvo dealer or call 0800 MY VOLVO (698-6586).

