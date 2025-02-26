Driving on a highway:
• Avoid driving over anything in the road such as plastic bags or discarded clothing as spikes can be concealed under these.
• If there is another vehicle in front of you, drive a few seconds behind so their driving can alert you if anything is amiss. Sudden brake lights are a good indicator something may be wrong.
• If the circumstances allow, travel straddling two lanes as it may help you miss spikes placed in the lane.
• When passing under a bridge, change lanes shortly before you pass underneath.
• Reduce your speed to increase your chances of seeing obstacles in the road and give yourself extra time to respond.
• Ensure you are driving within your headlight’s capacity to see and react to any obstacles that may be there.
• If you spot an obstacle before you reach it, move lanes or into the emergency lane if the highway allows for it.
• If you do hit a spike, reduce your speed to about 40km/h and continue driving for as long as possible.
• Continue driving to the nearest place of safety. Do not stop.
• If you do not make it to a place of safety but do obtain some distance between yourself and the criminals, get out of your car and safely find a place to conceal yourself and call for help. Do not panic or engage with the criminals.
• Concrete lintels are also being used. If you cannot avoid them, slow down and carefully attempt to drive over them.
Driving on single lane motorway or rural road:
• Only drive on these roads if absolutely necessary. Route planning and following social media groups may provide useful information to assist.
• If the road is quiet and safety allows for it, drive in the opposite lane to move around suspicious items.
• Move onto the grass verge if you cannot move around it or safety does not allow other manoeuvres.
• Reduce your speed and try stay below 80km/h.
• Once you have safely moved past the spikes, contact authorities to prevent other motorists falling victim.
Beware: vehicle spiking is on the rise
Image: Supplied
In recent months spiking has significantly increased on the roads, according to driver training organisation MasterDrive.
Road spiking involves placing spikes disguised to look like plastic bags or clothing on a road, usually when it is dark. Motorists drive over the spikes, assuming them to be harmless. The spikes are mostly made from nails, wood or big stones. The aim is to damage the vehicle’s tyres, forcing drivers to pull over and assess the situation. Once the driver is out of the car, thieves rob them.
“Drivers are encouraged to avoid driving at night when spiking is more common. Recent videos, however, have shown it also happens during the day ,” said MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert.
He said whether criminals are placing spikes on the road at night or in the day, drivers need to be prepared in case the worst should happen.
“The challenge with spikes is they are very difficult to see and can be covered by seemingly inconspicuous items such as like a plastic bag.”
In November 2023 former minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and her protection team fell victim to the crime and were robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.
MasterDrive provides theses tips for drivers to avoid spiking:
Hijacking or theft? Latest stats reveal which car crime is most likely in SA
Driving on a highway:
• Avoid driving over anything in the road such as plastic bags or discarded clothing as spikes can be concealed under these.
• If there is another vehicle in front of you, drive a few seconds behind so their driving can alert you if anything is amiss. Sudden brake lights are a good indicator something may be wrong.
• If the circumstances allow, travel straddling two lanes as it may help you miss spikes placed in the lane.
• When passing under a bridge, change lanes shortly before you pass underneath.
• Reduce your speed to increase your chances of seeing obstacles in the road and give yourself extra time to respond.
• Ensure you are driving within your headlight’s capacity to see and react to any obstacles that may be there.
• If you spot an obstacle before you reach it, move lanes or into the emergency lane if the highway allows for it.
• If you do hit a spike, reduce your speed to about 40km/h and continue driving for as long as possible.
• Continue driving to the nearest place of safety. Do not stop.
• If you do not make it to a place of safety but do obtain some distance between yourself and the criminals, get out of your car and safely find a place to conceal yourself and call for help. Do not panic or engage with the criminals.
• Concrete lintels are also being used. If you cannot avoid them, slow down and carefully attempt to drive over them.
Driving on single lane motorway or rural road:
• Only drive on these roads if absolutely necessary. Route planning and following social media groups may provide useful information to assist.
• If the road is quiet and safety allows for it, drive in the opposite lane to move around suspicious items.
• Move onto the grass verge if you cannot move around it or safety does not allow other manoeuvres.
• Reduce your speed and try stay below 80km/h.
• Once you have safely moved past the spikes, contact authorities to prevent other motorists falling victim.
MORE
Driveway hijackings: how to avoid becoming a victim
These are the seven most hijacked vehicles in South Africa
SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos