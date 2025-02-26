Google loses fight on Android Auto access, bodes ill for Big Tech

Alphabet unit Google's refusal to let an Enel e-mobility app access its Android Auto platform can be considered an abuse of its market power, Europe's top court said on Tuesday in a ruling that could force Big Tech to make it easier for rivals to operate on their platforms.
In 2021, Italy's antitrust authority fined Google €102m (R1,972,949,280) for blocking utility group Enel's JuicePass on Android Auto, software that allows drivers to navigate with maps on their car dashboards and send messages while behind the wheel.
Google, which cited security concerns and the absence of a specific template for refusing to make JuicePass compatible with Android Auto, challenged the decision at the Italian Council of State, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU.
The issue has since been resolved by Google, but the judgment could guide dominant companies' actions in similar situations in the future.
Court of Justice judges backed the Italian regulator.
"A refusal by an undertaking in a dominant position to ensure its platform is interoperable with an app of another undertaking, which thereby becomes more attractive, can be abusive," they said.
However, the court also said companies can justify their refusal if there is no template for the category of apps concerned and to grant interoperability in such a situation would compromise the security or integrity of the platform.
If that is not the case, the dominant company must develop a template within a reasonable period, it said.
Google said it has launched the feature Enel requested but at the time of the request, it was relevant for only 0.04% of cars in Italy.
"We prioritise building the features drivers need most because we believe innovation should be driven by user demand, not specific companies' requests," said a Google spokesperson.
The court is paying heed to developments in the digital world, said Dieter Paemen, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance.
"The judgment is in line with the European tradition of supporting interoperability as a means to ensure competition, reflected in 30 years of EU competition law, from the 1980s IBM Undertaking to the 2004 Microsoft judgment and the provisions of the recent EU Digital Markets Act (DMA)," he said.
In the IBM Undertaking, the computer giant provided certain interface information to competitors in the European economic community. In 2004, EU regulators imposed a €497m (R9,613,302,020) fine on Microsoft for not making data available to rivals and for tying Media Player to its operating system.
The DMA, which came into effect in March 2024, sets out a list of dos and don'ts for digital gatekeepers such as Google as part of the EU's goal of securing a level playing field.
"The judgment appears to reflect a willingness to innovate EU antitrust law in the face of unprecedented challenges digital platforms present to competition," Paemen said.
The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. The Italian Council of State will have to rule on Google's appeal in accordance with the Court of Justice judgment.
The case is C-233/23 Alphabet and Others.
Google loses fight on Android Auto access, bodes ill for Big Tech
Fined €102m for blocking Enel’s app
Image: Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Alphabet unit Google's refusal to let an Enel e-mobility app access its Android Auto platform can be considered an abuse of its market power, Europe's top court said on Tuesday in a ruling that could force Big Tech to make it easier for rivals to operate on their platforms.
In 2021, Italy's antitrust authority fined Google €102m (R1,972,949,280) for blocking utility group Enel's JuicePass on Android Auto, software that allows drivers to navigate with maps on their car dashboards and send messages while behind the wheel.
Google, which cited security concerns and the absence of a specific template for refusing to make JuicePass compatible with Android Auto, challenged the decision at the Italian Council of State, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU.
The issue has since been resolved by Google, but the judgment could guide dominant companies' actions in similar situations in the future.
Court of Justice judges backed the Italian regulator.
"A refusal by an undertaking in a dominant position to ensure its platform is interoperable with an app of another undertaking, which thereby becomes more attractive, can be abusive," they said.
However, the court also said companies can justify their refusal if there is no template for the category of apps concerned and to grant interoperability in such a situation would compromise the security or integrity of the platform.
If that is not the case, the dominant company must develop a template within a reasonable period, it said.
Google said it has launched the feature Enel requested but at the time of the request, it was relevant for only 0.04% of cars in Italy.
"We prioritise building the features drivers need most because we believe innovation should be driven by user demand, not specific companies' requests," said a Google spokesperson.
The court is paying heed to developments in the digital world, said Dieter Paemen, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance.
"The judgment is in line with the European tradition of supporting interoperability as a means to ensure competition, reflected in 30 years of EU competition law, from the 1980s IBM Undertaking to the 2004 Microsoft judgment and the provisions of the recent EU Digital Markets Act (DMA)," he said.
In the IBM Undertaking, the computer giant provided certain interface information to competitors in the European economic community. In 2004, EU regulators imposed a €497m (R9,613,302,020) fine on Microsoft for not making data available to rivals and for tying Media Player to its operating system.
The DMA, which came into effect in March 2024, sets out a list of dos and don'ts for digital gatekeepers such as Google as part of the EU's goal of securing a level playing field.
"The judgment appears to reflect a willingness to innovate EU antitrust law in the face of unprecedented challenges digital platforms present to competition," Paemen said.
The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. The Italian Council of State will have to rule on Google's appeal in accordance with the Court of Justice judgment.
The case is C-233/23 Alphabet and Others.
Tesla to acquire sections of insolvent German parts maker Manz
Volvo SA introduces new EV ownership package for 2025
Tesla to introduce city navigation features in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos