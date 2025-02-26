The success of the Gravity SUV is seen as crucial to Lucid's long-term outlook as it burns through cash ramping up production while its Air sedans have seen price cuts due to slower demand.
Lucid CEO steps down, company expects to more than double vehicle production this year
Image: Lucid
Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group said on Tuesday Peter Rawlinson, its CEO for more than five years, is stepping down from the role, and forecast its vehicle production will more than double this year, sending the company's shares up 10% in extended trading.
Through his 12-year tenure as part of the top brass at Lucid, Rawlinson helped launch the company's Air models and guided it through its public offering.
The company's operating chief, Marc Winterhoff, will take the position of interim CEO.
"Now that we have successfully launched the Lucid Gravity, I have decided it is finally the right time for me to step aside from my roles at Lucid," Rawlinson said.
The firm also forecast vehicle production this year to be around 20,000, compared with around 9,000 cars in 2024.
Andres Sheppard, senior equity analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, said the CEO transition is "surprising" but not unexpected given the company's previous underperformances, adding the production forecast is "encouraging".
The company hired veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its CFO last month. Boussaid previously helped reduce debt load for his former company.
As EV demand in the US remains uncertain, Lucid has been trying to diversify its product lineup and step into the SUV market with the Gravity model, going toe-to-toe with Tesla's model X and Rivian's R1S vehicles.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch
