Lynk & Co to launch hybrid SUV with longest electric range in Europe

Geely-owned Lynk & Co will launch a plug-in hybrid SUV in June with the longest electric range in Europe, the Swedish premium car brand said on Wednesday, adding to growing competition in the continent's hybrid and electric car market.
The model 08, unveiled in China in 2023, has an electric-only range of 200km, the longest in Europe for a mid-sized SUV and almost double that of some competitors, and a total range of over 1,100km, according to the company.
Why it's important
Inadequate charging infrastructure for electric cars in some parts of Europe has contributed to slower than expected EV adoption and turned customers towards hybrid electrics (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV).
The 08 is the latest PHEV to enter the European market, four months after the EU approved increased tariffs on Chinese-built EVs, including Geely ones, of up to 45.3%.
Zeekr Group bought out Volvo's share in Lynk & Co in February, as part of a brand reshuffle within their parent Geely.
By the numbers
The 08 charges from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes. Its starting price in Europe will be €52,995 (R1,024,291), Lynk & Co said.
The 08 will be the third of the brand's models to enter the European market, following the hybrid 01 and the full-electric 02 crossovers, the company said.
Quotes
“We still believe very much in plug-in hybrids”, Lynk & Co CEO Nicolas Lopez Appelgren told Reuters.
“This car day-to-day, many days is an electric car thanks to its range,” chief technology officer David Green said.
“With Europe on a transition as a whole continent to electric ... this is a transition product”, he said.
“We actually want to show off tech and have the customer feel that they are proud that they got a car that has a lot of cool tech”, the brand's president of design Stefan Rosen said.
