Nissan is considering replacing its CEO Makoto Uchida after a worsening in the Japanese carmaker's business performance and the collapse of talks to combine with Honda Motor, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.
Nissan directors are checking interest in potential candidates to succeed Uchida, who has been CEO since late 2019, Bloomberg News cited one of the people as saying. A Nissan representative declined to comment on the report.
Shares of Nissan were up 3.7% in morning trade in Tokyo, outperforming a flat Nikkei index.
Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn (R1.1-trillion) car company earlier this month. The deal, which the carmakers had been discussing since December, was ultimately sunk by Honda's proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.
Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan's malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.
Reuters reported in December that Uchida was under pressure to deliver a turnaround with the next few months seen as critical for him and the carmaker.
Nissan considers replacing CEO Uchida, Bloomberg News says
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Nissan is considering replacing its CEO Makoto Uchida after a worsening in the Japanese carmaker's business performance and the collapse of talks to combine with Honda Motor, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.
Nissan directors are checking interest in potential candidates to succeed Uchida, who has been CEO since late 2019, Bloomberg News cited one of the people as saying. A Nissan representative declined to comment on the report.
Shares of Nissan were up 3.7% in morning trade in Tokyo, outperforming a flat Nikkei index.
Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn (R1.1-trillion) car company earlier this month. The deal, which the carmakers had been discussing since December, was ultimately sunk by Honda's proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.
Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan's malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.
Reuters reported in December that Uchida was under pressure to deliver a turnaround with the next few months seen as critical for him and the carmaker.
READ MORE
Mercedes starts road testing new solid-state battery pack
Beware: vehicle spiking is on the rise
Mahindra plans to build vehicles and create thousands of jobs in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos