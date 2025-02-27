news

Nissan considers replacing CEO Uchida, Bloomberg News says

27 February 2025 - 07:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan's malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.
Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan's malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Nissan is considering replacing its CEO Makoto Uchida after a worsening in the Japanese carmaker's business performance and the collapse of talks to combine with Honda Motor, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Nissan directors are checking interest in potential candidates to succeed Uchida, who has been CEO since late 2019, Bloomberg News cited one of the people as saying. A Nissan representative declined to comment on the report.

Shares of Nissan were up 3.7% in morning trade in Tokyo, outperforming a flat Nikkei index.

Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn (R1.1-trillion) car company earlier this month. The deal, which the carmakers had been discussing since December, was ultimately sunk by Honda's proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.

Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan's malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.

Reuters reported in December that Uchida was under pressure to deliver a turnaround with the next few months seen as critical for him and the carmaker.

READ MORE

Mercedes starts road testing new solid-state battery pack

Mercedes-Benz announced this week it has taken a significant step in EV technology by integrating a solid-state battery into a test vehicle, an ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Beware: vehicle spiking is on the rise

In recent months spiking has significantly increased on the roads, according to driver training organisation MasterDrive.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Mahindra plans to build vehicles and create thousands of jobs in SA

The group aims to be a fully fledged local manufacturer using South African components
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 to spice up Monaco GP with two mandatory two stops Motorsport
  2. Toyota global output rises for the first time in a year in January news
  3. Norris fastest as power cut disrupts F1 testing Motorsport
  4. Nissan considers replacing CEO Uchida, Bloomberg News says news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok Reviews

Latest Videos

Trump faces backlash over his AI video of Gaza | REUTERS
Trump praises Musk while judges question DOGE cost-cutting | REUTERS