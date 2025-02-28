BMW has launched an online "museum" offering fans a comprehensive look at 424 of its past models. Spanning everything from pre-war automobiles such as the 1929 3/15 PS DA 2 to the 2006 Z4 Coupé, this interactive catalogue provides overviews of all classic vehicles with short and informative texts on model series, body variants and engines.
These are enriched with images from the BMW Group Classic vehicle collection and the historic BMW media archive. For this purpose, 614 data sets and 524 images were processed. During the design, emphasis was placed on the future viability of the tool. The historical model overviews can be extended with future vehicle generations.
“By making our historical model overviews available online, we meet a high external demand for historical product information that has existed for many years and maximises customer satisfaction with another digital tool,” says BMW archive head Katrin Gfrörer.
“In addition, most of the database in our online archive is publicly available on the BMW Group Archive website and can be used for information and research purposes. These measures impressively underline BMW Group Classic's digitisation strategy.”
So what are you waiting for? Grab a cuppa, click on this link and marvel at BMW's past.
BMW launches new online museum detailing all its past models
Image: Supplied
BMW has launched an online "museum" offering fans a comprehensive look at 424 of its past models. Spanning everything from pre-war automobiles such as the 1929 3/15 PS DA 2 to the 2006 Z4 Coupé, this interactive catalogue provides overviews of all classic vehicles with short and informative texts on model series, body variants and engines.
These are enriched with images from the BMW Group Classic vehicle collection and the historic BMW media archive. For this purpose, 614 data sets and 524 images were processed. During the design, emphasis was placed on the future viability of the tool. The historical model overviews can be extended with future vehicle generations.
“By making our historical model overviews available online, we meet a high external demand for historical product information that has existed for many years and maximises customer satisfaction with another digital tool,” says BMW archive head Katrin Gfrörer.
“In addition, most of the database in our online archive is publicly available on the BMW Group Archive website and can be used for information and research purposes. These measures impressively underline BMW Group Classic's digitisation strategy.”
So what are you waiting for? Grab a cuppa, click on this link and marvel at BMW's past.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Sunshine powers electric cars from Morocco to Cape Town in four months
All the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards winners revealed
Isuzu CEO Billy Tom moots shared car plant in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos