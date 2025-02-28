news

BMW launches new online museum detailing all its past models

28 February 2025 - 14:29 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 2002 Turbo is one of BMW's many iconic past models.
The 2002 Turbo is one of BMW's many iconic past models.
Image: Supplied

BMW has launched an online "museum" offering fans a comprehensive look at 424 of its past models. Spanning everything from pre-war automobiles such as the 1929 3/15 PS DA 2 to the 2006 Z4 Coupé, this interactive catalogue provides overviews of all classic vehicles with short and informative texts on model series, body variants and engines.

These are enriched with images from the BMW Group Classic vehicle collection and the historic BMW media archive. For this purpose, 614 data sets and 524 images were processed. During the design, emphasis was placed on the future viability of the tool. The historical model overviews can be extended with future vehicle generations.

“By making our historical model overviews available online, we meet a high external demand for historical product information that has existed for many years and maximises customer satisfaction with another digital tool,” says BMW archive head Katrin Gfrörer.

“In addition, most of the database in our online archive is publicly available on the BMW Group Archive website and can be used for information and research purposes. These measures impressively underline BMW Group Classic's digitisation strategy.”

So what are you waiting for? Grab a cuppa, click on this link and marvel at BMW's past.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sunshine powers electric cars from Morocco to Cape Town in four months

French team achieves first fully green Africa car crossing 'at speed of the sun'
News
10 hours ago

All the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards winners revealed

South African motoring observers have a number of annual awards programmes to reference on the journey to buying their next vehicle.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Isuzu CEO Billy Tom moots shared car plant in South Africa

Isuzu Motors SA CEO Billy Tom has mooted the idea of a combined assembly plant that could be shared by different motoring brands to help protect and ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Leclerc on top for Ferrari in final morning test Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | How new Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend ... Motoring
  3. BMW launches new online museum detailing all its past models news
  4. Tempo di martello? Hamilton learning new lingo at Ferrari Motorsport
  5. Bagnaia cautions Martin against hastening MotoGP return Motorsport

Latest Videos

Looted WFP supplements sold in Congo pose health risks: doctor | REUTERS
Trump dodges plea from UK's Starmer for Ukraine security guarantee | REUTERS