Mercedes plans to cut up to 15% jobs in China, Bloomberg News reports

28 February 2025 - 07:50 By Reuters
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz and its subsidiaries plan to cut up to 15% of their workforce in China, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will primarily impact its financing and sales units, Mercedes-Benz Automobile Finance and Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service, the report added.

Mercedes-Benz has begun job cuts, including not renewing contracts for some fixed-term staff, but the pace of layoffs has accelerated this month, Bloomberg reported.

It was not immediately clear how many employees the company had in China.

Mercedes-Benz Group China told Bloomberg it worked with employees to adjust operations based on the competitive environment and market demands. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Mercedes-Benz announced further cost-cutting and more petrol and diesel cars than EVs in its new product range, in a bid to revive margins as it braces for a sharp drop in earnings in 2025.

Embattled European car makers and auto parts makers have announced plant closures and big layoffs as high energy and labour costs compound the effect of weak demand and competition from China.

