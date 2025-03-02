news

WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV

02 March 2025 - 17:03 By Motoring Staff
A McLaren 570S crashed at high speed on High-Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Saturday morning. CCTV footage captured the moment the supercar lost control before the impact.

According to Arrive Alive, the crash occurred at 6.30am on March 1. Local news site Cape Town Etc reported that two people were injured — one seriously and the other moderately. Both received treatment at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Sea Point police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving.

This marks the second high-profile supercar crash in Cape Town in a month. On February 1, a Ferrari struck several pedestrians on Buitengracht Street, killing a young dental surgeon from the Eastern Cape, Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo. The driver of the vehicle, David Polet, is facing charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence.

