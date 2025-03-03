news

Dozens arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng

Crime-fighting operation at the weekend nets 283 suspects for driving infringements and other offences

03 March 2025 - 12:48 By TIMESLIVE
The City of Johannesburg searched 750 people and 255 vehicles.
Image: Gallo Images

Dozens of people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as part of a major crime-fighting operation in Gauteng over the weekend. 

The Gauteng traffic police (GTP), in collaboration with the Gauteng traffic wardens and SAPS, arrested 283 suspects for driving infringements, drug possession, illegal mining and business robbery.

The City of Johannesburg officials searched 750 people and 255 vehicles. The City of Ekurhuleni searched 309 vehicles and made 83 arrests for various crimes, and the City of Tshwane arrested 79 people for offences including negligent driving. The West Rand district municipality arrested 53 suspects and Sedibeng district arrested 48.

“The GTP commends the arrests made by the law enforcement officials during the weekend operations,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“Crime patterns such as drunk driving, public drinking, domestic violence and drug dealing tend to increase during this time [of year], hence it is crucial for law enforcement officials to collaborate and prevent these incidents. Law enforcement agencies will not tolerate any lawlessness; hence these operations will continue throughout the province.” 

The weekend operation was part of the provincial government’s integrated crime prevention plan, aimed at dismantling criminal networks and reclaiming communities from lawlessness.

