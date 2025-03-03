news

Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper

03 March 2025 - 09:43 By Motoring Staff
The rapper crashed his McLaren 570S on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning.
Image: X

The driver of the McLaren 570S that crashed at speed on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Saturday morning has been identified as Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby.

The musician, whose real name is Prince Daniel Obioma, came clean about the accident on an Instagram post.

The dazed rapper photographed moments after the accident occurred.
Image: X

Hours after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, the bruised rapper uploaded a selfie in what appears to be a medical care facility. The accompanying caption read, “Nah, small thing remain. Could've been all over! I can’t stop thanking God for life”. 

Photographs of Obioma taken immediately after the accident happened have also surfaced on social media. One of them shows the dazed rapper sitting in the middle of the road with blood dripping down his face.

A passenger — yet to be identified — was also injured in the accident and according to Arrive Alive was also transported to hospital for treatment. 

Despite his injuries, Obioma is not getting much sympathy online, with many angered X and Instagram users condemning his negligent behaviour behind the wheel of the multimillion-rand British supercar. Some have even called for his prosecution.

