Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand
Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Tesla's Scandinavian sales fell sharply in February from a year ago, eroding its market share as the electric vehicle (EV) maker faces a test of brand loyalty amid CEO Elon Musk's role in US President Donald Trump's administration.
Tesla, whose cars topped sales charts in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in 2023 and 2024, has slipped this year behind rivals with newer model line-ups such as Volkswagen and Toyota, registration data showed on Monday.
A total of 613 new Teslas were registered in Sweden last month, down 42% year-on-year, while registrations in Norway and Denmark each fell by 48% to 917 and 509 cars respectively, despite rising overall car demand in the three countries, including for EVs.
Musk's entry into politics, leading sweeping cuts to the US federal workforce and endorsing far-right political views in Europe, has triggered “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations in the US and calls for boycotts elsewhere.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In Norway, where almost all new cars are fully electric, Tesla's share of car sales has slipped to 8.8% year-to-date from a market-leading 18.9% for the full-year 2024 and 20% in 2023.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
