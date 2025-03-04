news

BYD raises $5.59bn in share sale, Hong Kong’s largest in four years

04 March 2025 - 07:52 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BYD says it has raised $5.59bn (R104.12bn) in a primary share sale that was increased in size, making it the largest of its kind in Hong Kong in four years.
BYD says it has raised $5.59bn (R104.12bn) in a primary share sale that was increased in size, making it the largest of its kind in Hong Kong in four years.
Image: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD said on Tuesday it had raised $5.59bn (R104.12bn) in a primary share sale that was increased in size, making it the largest of its kind in Hong Kong in four years.

The company said it sold 129.8-million primary shares in the deal, up from the original 118-million shares planned when the deal launched on Monday.

BYD's Hong Kong shares opened down 8% on Tuesday, in line with the discount the stock was sold at in the deal, while the Hang Seng Index was off 1.5%.

BYD said the transaction was the largest equity follow-on offering globally in the automotive sector in the past decade.

The United Arab Emirates-based Al-Futtaim Family Office was a key investor in the share sale, and the two firms were planning on forming a strategic partnership, BYD said. It did not say how much the family had invested.

Most Chinese carmakers have eyed the Middle East to grow their overseas sales in recent years, but the market is considered small compared to the domestic Chinese market.

Chery applies for Hong Kong IPO

China's Chery Automobile has applied for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, seeking funds to develop new vehicles and technologies and to ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Leveraging its competitive lineup of affordable battery-powered vehicles, BYD has emerged rapidly to be China’s largest carmaker since 2022.

More than 90% of BYD’s total sales of 4-million cars in 2024 were in China, where it accounted for more than a third of the total sales of pure electric and plug-in hybrids in the world's largest auto market.

BYD sold the shares at HK$335.20 (R803) each, a 7.8% discount to the stock's closing price of HK$363.6 (R871) on Monday.

The shares were marketed in a price range of HK$333 (R797) to HK$345 (R826) per share each in the accelerated book build.

BYD's share sale is the largest of its kind in Hong Kong since 2021, when Meituan raised $6.9bn (R128.54bn), according to LSEG data.

The deal reflects increasingly positive sentiment in Hong Kong and China, specially in the tech sector after a high level summit of tech executives led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. China policymakers have also signalled a higher level of support for the country's business private sector.

BYD's Hong Kong shares have risen 36.38% so far this year while its Shenzhen-listed stock has rallied 27.4% on the back of the improved tech sector sentiment.

The company plans to use the proceeds to invest in research and development, expand overseas businesses, supplement working capital and for general purposes.

The carmaker has been accelerating its expansion to add production facilities and is hiring more workers as it targets to sell 5-million to 6-million cars in 2025, on par with General Motors and Stellantis globally. BYD said it had nearly 1-million employees as of early September, more than Toyota and Volkswagen AG each had.

BYD in February launched 21 models of electric and plug-in hybrid models cars priced from $9,555 (R177,985) to be equipped with its God’s Eye smart driving system to stay competitive at home.

It has also been ramping up export efforts, with Brazil its largest overseas market in 2024. In Europe, the carmaker has launched new hybrid models as its EVs face an additional 17% tariff in the region.

A Citigroup analysis said BYD raising the money offshore in Hong Kong would allow the company to expedite its international business plans.

"BYD has a lot of free cash flow and net cash domestically in China, but it's not flexible and costs a lot to transmit the RMB from China into the currency outside China," Citi analyst Jeff Chung wrote in a research note.

The company is also hampered by having to obtain regular approvals while carrying out capital spending overseas, he said.

Goldman Sachs, UBS and CITIC Securities led the BYD deal.

READ MORE:

Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand

Tesla's Scandinavian sales fell sharply in February from a year ago, eroding its market share as the electric vehicle (EV) maker faces a test of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lower interest rates drive increased SA car sales in February

New car sales in South Africa saw another healthy uptick last month, a gain of 7.3% compared with February 2024.
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen debuts new budget SUV to be built in Mzansi

To be called the Tera in Brazil, the compact car will have a more ‘African’ name locally
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79 news
  3. Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price news
  4. F1 revved-up for new season but eyes on the prize for 2026 Motorsport
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
The Great Lillian Hall | Official Trailer | HBO