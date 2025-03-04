Hampson Auctions confirmed a Land Rover once owned by Conor McGregor is going under the hammer at its first saleroom auction of the year at Bolesworth Castle on March 9.
The 2015 Defender 110 XS pickup is a faithful recreation of the Defenders driven by villains in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. It comes fitted with a host of special equipment including a rope arrangement, roof tray and roof-mounted 7” spotlight. Previously owned by the double-weight UFC World Champion, the vehicle was used to promote his "Forged" Irish stout brand.
The vehicle carries an estimate price between R1,418,289 to R1,654,249.
Hampson Auctions said other exotic machinery will be on offer including a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback officially licensed Gone in Sixty Seconds "Eleanor" (ex-Thierry Henry), a concours condition Peterbilt 379 tractor unit, a 1965 Ford Mustang GT350 race car, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a 1974 Ford Escort Mk I Mexico.
Ex-Conor McGregor Land Rover heads to auction
Image: Supplied
