news

Ex-Conor McGregor Land Rover heads to auction

04 March 2025 - 11:09 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Defender was used to promote Conor McGregor's ‘Forged’ Irish stout brand.
The Defender was used to promote Conor McGregor's ‘Forged’ Irish stout brand.
Image: Supplied

Hampson Auctions confirmed a Land Rover once owned by Conor McGregor is going under the hammer at its first saleroom auction of the year at Bolesworth Castle on March 9.

The 2015 Defender 110 XS pickup is a faithful recreation of the Defenders driven by villains in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. It comes fitted with a host of special equipment including a rope arrangement, roof tray and roof-mounted 7” spotlight. Previously owned by the double-weight UFC World Champion, the vehicle was used to promote his "Forged" Irish stout brand.

The vehicle carries an estimate price between R1,418,289 to R1,654,249.

Hampson Auctions said other exotic machinery will be on offer including a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback officially licensed Gone in Sixty Seconds "Eleanor" (ex-Thierry Henry), a concours condition Peterbilt 379 tractor unit, a 1965 Ford Mustang GT350 race car, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a 1974 Ford Escort Mk I Mexico.

Click here for more information.

MORE

Craig Breedlove’s Spirit of America Sonic 1 is heading to auction

On February 27, RM Sotheby’s will auction Craig Breedlove’s land speed record-breaking Spirit of America Sonic 1 car at Coral Gables, Florida, in the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Classic Ferrari 250 LM sells for R662m at auction

The rare racer has become one of the five most expensive auction cars of all time
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches record €51m at auction

A streamlined Mercedes raced by Formula One greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 set a record for a grand prix car on Saturday, ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79 news
  3. Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price news
  4. F1 revved-up for new season but eyes on the prize for 2026 Motorsport
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
The Great Lillian Hall | Official Trailer | HBO