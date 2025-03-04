Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday

Motorists, especially those driving diesel vehicles, will wake up to good news on Wednesday when fuel prices drop.
The mineral resources and energy department announced the retail prices of both grades of petrol are reducing 7c/l at midnight. The wholesale price of high sulphur (0.05%) diesel sees a 17.50c reduction and low sulphur (0.005%) diesel drops 23.50c. Illuminating paraffin decreases 6c.
The adjustments were attributed to the rand appreciating against the US dollar during the period under review. The international price of petrol and paraffin increased over the period, while diesel decreased.
The news brings relief to motorists after four consecutive months of price hikes.
From March 5 these prices apply:
Inland:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R22.34
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R22.09
- Diesel 0.05%: R20.17
- Diesel 0.005%: R20.20
Coast:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.55
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.30
- Diesel 0.05%: R19.37
- Diesel 0.005%: R19.45
