While many towing companies operate professionally, a disturbing number take advantage of vulnerable motorists, the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra) warns.
“Being involved in an accident is stressful without the added risk of being misled by unscrupulous tow truck operators. A growing concern on South African roads is the increasing number of incidents where motorists, often in shock after an accident, are duped into handing over their vehicles under false pretences to the attending tow truck service purportedly operating on the instruction of a valid insurer,” said Sambra national director Juan Hanekom.
He quoted a recent case in Gauteng where a concerned mother alerted community members of the scam after a three-car crash her daughter had been involved in. She said that within minutes tow truck operators appeared on the scene, asking if her daughter had insurance.
One operator handed the daughter a phone, claiming her insurer was on the line. The person on the call warned her daughter that her airbag was at risk of inflating unexpectedly, posing serious danger if she attempted to move the car. The person also allegedly said her insurance would not pay out if she continued to drive the car in this state.
Believing she was speaking to her “actual insurance provider”, the daughter was persuaded to have her vehicle towed for an “assessment”. Later, she discovered the car had not been taken to an accredited repair shop but was being held at a tow truck company’s premises.
How to avoid being caught in a tow-truck scam
Unscrupulous operators charge excessive release fees after duping motorists to tow their cars
Image: 123RF
What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown
To cap a bad ordeal, to release the car, the company was demanding a release fee of R12,900. Fearing she had been scammed the family approached the SAPS who were willing to accompany her to collect the car but informed her that because she had signed a digital authorisation document — unaware of its full implications — there was little they could do. The form, signed at the site of the accident, was a form giving the tow truck company authorisation to take the car and charge storage — fees which accumulate hourly.
“These deceptive tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Motorists need to be aware that not all tow truck operators have their best interests at heart. If you are in an accident you must remain calm and follow the correct procedures to avoid unnecessary costs and stress,” said Hanekom.
What motorists should do after an accident:
