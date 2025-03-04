Nissan stops taking orders for the GT-R in Japan

Godzilla's fate is sealed. After nearly 20 years of production, Nissan this week confirmed it has stopped accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in Japan. This was the last market the vehicle was offered after its withdrawal from Europe in 2022 and the US in 2024.
Once final deliveries commence, assembly of Nissan's halo car will halt for good.
Revered by motoring fans the world over, the R35 GT-R morphed into something of an automotive icon by combining cutting-edge technology, blistering performance and relative affordability. Launched in 2007, Japan's Porsche 911 rival featured an advanced all-wheel-drive system, a hand-built 3.8l twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a dual-clutch transmission with launch control. Topped off with active independent suspension, it could compete against — and often outperform — rival supercars costing double the money.
Nicknamed “Godzilla”, the R35 GT-R earned a reputation for punching above its weight even into its twilight years thanks to Nissan applying constant upgrades and development. Engine power swelled from 353kW in the original up to 447kW in later Nismo variants.
Revered by everyday enthusiasts and hard-core tuners, the R35 GT-R enjoyed a stellar motorsport career with championship triumphs in the FIA GT1 World Championship, GT World Challenge and Super GT series. It also starred in numerous films including Elysium (2013), Need for Speed (2014) and various instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise.
Nissan thanked customers for their support since the vehicle's debut.
Sayonara, R35 GT-R, you will be missed.
