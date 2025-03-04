The founder of China's Seres Auto, Zhang Xinghai, a delegate to China's top political advisory body, said competition in China's electric vehicle market is extremely intense on price and technology, state media reported on Tuesday.
The government should improve regulation to ensure an orderly market, Zhang suggested, according to the Securities Times.
Seres is a partner of Huawei in codeveloping the Aito cars.
Seres Auto founder says China EV market competition is intense on price, technology
Image: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images
The founder of China's Seres Auto, Zhang Xinghai, a delegate to China's top political advisory body, said competition in China's electric vehicle market is extremely intense on price and technology, state media reported on Tuesday.
The government should improve regulation to ensure an orderly market, Zhang suggested, according to the Securities Times.
Seres is a partner of Huawei in codeveloping the Aito cars.
READ MORE:
Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand
Lower interest rates drive increased SA car sales in February
Dozens arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos