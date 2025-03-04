news

Seres Auto founder says China EV market competition is intense on price, technology

04 March 2025 - 07:54 By Reuters
Seres is a partner of Huawei in codeveloping the Aito cars.
Image: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

The founder of China's Seres Auto, Zhang Xinghai, a delegate to China's top political advisory body, said competition in China's electric vehicle market is extremely intense on price and technology, state media reported on Tuesday.

The government should improve regulation to ensure an orderly market, Zhang suggested, according to the Securities Times.

Seres is a partner of Huawei in codeveloping the Aito cars.

