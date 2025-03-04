Carmaker Stellantis has nominated Daniel Ramot and Alice Schroeder as new board members, and proposed the re-election of five others, it said on Monday, as the mandates of seven executives come to an end.
Ramot is the Israeli-American co-founder and CEO of Via, a global transportation technology company, while Schroeder is a former MD at Morgan Stanley who sits on the boards of companies including HSBC North America.
"The board believes Schroeder's deep expertise in financial oversight and strategic leadership, combined with Ramot's extensive experience in technology, research and innovation, will provide highly valuable insights and strengthen the leadership of Stellantis," the company said.
Ramot and Schroeder are set to replace Philippines-born Wan Ling Martello and France's Jacques Saint-Exupery.
The move gives chair John Elkann, who is steering Stellantis while it searches for a new CEO after Carlos Tavares resigned in December, a greater grip on the carmaker. But it also further shifts its governance from Europe to the US, traditionally Stellantis' most profitable market.
Elkann is the leader of Italy's Agnelli family, which is Stellantis' single largest shareholder through its investment holding Exor.
Exor has long been an investor in Ramot's Via.
Stellantis' board proposed the re-election of executives Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Godbehere, Claudia Parzani and Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas.
The proposed seven non-executive directors, who need to be appointed at an annual shareholders meeting on April 15, would serve a two-year term, Stellantis said.
Stellantis has an 11-strong board, including the vacant CEO seat. The world's fourth-largest carmaker by sales was created in early 2021 through the merger of Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot owner PSA.
Stellantis nominates two new board members for tech and finance focus
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
