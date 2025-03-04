news

Stellantis nominates two new board members for tech and finance focus

04 March 2025 - 08:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis has an 11-strong board, including the vacant CEO seat.
Stellantis has an 11-strong board, including the vacant CEO seat.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis has nominated Daniel Ramot and Alice Schroeder as new board members, and proposed the re-election of five others, it said on Monday, as the mandates of seven executives come to an end.

Ramot is the Israeli-American co-founder and CEO of Via, a global transportation technology company, while Schroeder is a former MD at Morgan Stanley who sits on the boards of companies including HSBC North America.

"The board believes Schroeder's deep expertise in financial oversight and strategic leadership, combined with Ramot's extensive experience in technology, research and innovation, will provide highly valuable insights and strengthen the leadership of Stellantis," the company said.

Ramot and Schroeder are set to replace Philippines-born Wan Ling Martello and France's Jacques Saint-Exupery.

The move gives chair John Elkann, who is steering Stellantis while it searches for a new CEO after Carlos Tavares resigned in December, a greater grip on the carmaker. But it also further shifts its governance from Europe to the US, traditionally Stellantis' most profitable market.

Elkann is the leader of Italy's Agnelli family, which is Stellantis' single largest shareholder through its investment holding Exor.

Exor has long been an investor in Ramot's Via.

Stellantis' board proposed the re-election of executives Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Godbehere, Claudia Parzani and Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas.

The proposed seven non-executive directors, who need to be appointed at an annual shareholders meeting on April 15, would serve a two-year term, Stellantis said.

Stellantis has an 11-strong board, including the vacant CEO seat. The world's fourth-largest carmaker by sales was created in early 2021 through the merger of Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot owner PSA.

READ MORE:

Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand

Tesla's Scandinavian sales fell sharply in February from a year ago, eroding its market share as the electric vehicle (EV) maker faces a test of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

BYD raises $5.59bn in share sale, Hong Kong’s largest in four years

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD said on Tuesday it had raised $5.59bn in a primary share sale that was increased in size, making it the largest of ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Toyota to pay more for parts to help domestic suppliers raise wages

Toyota said on Friday it plans to pay more for domestic components so suppliers can raise wages, which in turn will help it maintain a stable supply ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79 news
  3. Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price news
  4. F1 revved-up for new season but eyes on the prize for 2026 Motorsport
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
The Great Lillian Hall | Official Trailer | HBO