Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79

04 March 2025 - 16:41 By Motoring Staff
The upgrades address braking performance and increasing payload capacity.
Image: Supplied

Pretoria-based Ulterio Motiv has introduced a range of upgrades for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Aimed at improving overall braking performance and increasing payload capacity, these modifications are targeted at owners who use the vehicle for heavy-duty applications such as overlanding, towing and commercial work such as patrolling mines.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer.

Braided hoses provide improved braking performance in loaded and unloaded conditions. Pedal feel is also increased.
Image: Supplied

Braided brake hose kit | R10,950 (excluding VAT)

Similar to those found in performance cars, braided brake hoses provide improved braking performance in loaded and unloaded conditions. More resistant to heat and expansion than standard rubber hoses, they enhance longevity and reduce the risk of rupture under extreme pressure.

Hydraulic brake booster upgrade reduces the effort required to generate braking force.
Image: Supplied

Hydraulic brake booster | R18,950 (excluding VAT)

For those frequently carrying heavy loads, a hydraulic brake booster upgrade reduces the effort required to generate braking force. The system draws pressure from the power-steering pump to improve braking response. This upgraded kit includes a hydraulic actuator and piping and the installation can be completed in a day.

Following a full brake upgrade, Ulterio Motiv can legally increase the GVM to 4,500kg.
Image: Supplied

GVM upgrade | R32,950 (excluding VAT, includes brake booster and braided hose kit)

While the Land Cruiser 79 is a popular choice for overlanding and camping, fully loaded set-ups can exceed the factory Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) limit of 3,060—3,300kg, depending on the model. After a full brake upgrade, Ulterio Motiv can legally increase the GVM to 4,500kg. However, a C1 driver’s licence is required for this higher rating. The company also handles the registration process while keeping the OEM powertrain intact.

These upgrades are available for new and older Land Cruiser 79 models. Owners can opt for the braking enhancements without committing to a GVM upgrade, providing improved stopping power and overall safety. Visit Ulterio Motiv for more information.

