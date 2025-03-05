news

EU plans law to give car services groups access to vehicle data

05 March 2025 - 07:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The data covers anything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear, and analysts have said it means the connected car market could be worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of the decade.
The data covers anything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear, and analysts have said it means the connected car market could be worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of the decade.
Image: Supplied

The European Commission aims to propose draft legislation this year that would allow insurers, leasing companies and repair shops fair access to valuable vehicle data, according to its auto industry action plan to be published on Wednesday.

Provided it gets the backing of member states, the law could end a tussle between car services groups, Big Tech and automakers that are all seeking to monetise in-vehicle data as they seek to develop new products and services.

The data covers anything from driving habits to fuel consumption and tyre wear, and analysts have said it means the connected car market could be worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of the decade.

Ownership of the data is not clearly defined in EU law, which has resulted in the dispute over access.

"Due to many specificities of connected motor vehicles and its potential to open new business opportunities, including on bi-directional and smart charging, complementary measures are needed," said the draft auto industry action plan seen by Reuters.

"The commission will therefore take adequate measures, including a legislative proposal on access to vehicle data, to allow the full automotive ecosystem to reap the benefits of data from connected vehicles," it said, with the proposal planned for this year.

Carmakers have cautioned against legislation that could impose blanket obligations on them and also warned of the risks to trade secrets and data misuse.

The auto industry has in addition voiced concern that Big Tech could soon dominate the infotainment systems on cars' dashboards. Alphabet's Google and Apple have a foothold in the market.

READ MORE:

Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price

For the past two months, tech billionaire Elon Musk has promoted Germany’s far-right party in at least two dozen posts on his X platform, interviewed ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Nissan stops taking orders for the GT-R in Japan

Godzilla's fate is sealed.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Ex-Conor McGregor Land Rover heads to auction

Hampson Auctions confirmed a Land Rover once owned by Conor McGregor is going under the hammer at its first saleroom auction of the year at ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Audi A3 and RS3 local pricing announced New Models
  2. Carmakers warn Trump tariffs will hike vehicle prices as much as 25% news
  3. Ferrari delays Cardile’s move to Aston Martin until July Motorsport
  4. Xiaomi to launch smart driving protection insurance news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

The Trudeau era is ending. Here's who could be Canada's next PM | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith