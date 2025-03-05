news

Toyota focuses on stable return on equity, says finance chief

05 March 2025 - 07:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota has long been working to improve its profit margin by reducing the cost it takes to produce its vehicles, thereby lowering the break-even point for its consolidated sales volume.
Toyota has long been working to improve its profit margin by reducing the cost it takes to produce its vehicles, thereby lowering the break-even point for its consolidated sales volume.
Image: Getty Images

Toyota is increasingly focusing on return on equity (ROE) as a performance measure, talking internally about raising ROE to 20% as one guideline, a senior finance executive at the Japanese carmaker said during an interview on Monday.

While cautioning ROE is not a perfect measure, the executive emphasised consistency over time-bound targets, adding Toyota was not looking to formally commit to achieving a specific level by a certain date.

"What's important isn't only reaching a certain percentage by a specific time, but maintaining it consistently," said Masahiro Yamamoto, chief officer of Toyota's Accounting Group.

ROE is a ratio that measures a company's profitability relative to its shareholders' equity. Toyota's ROE reached 15.6% for April yo December 2024, in line with the 15.8% for the 2023 fiscal year. The metric has increased from 9.0% in fiscal 2022 and 11.5% in the financial year before that.

Toyota has long been working to improve its profit margin by reducing the cost it takes to produce its vehicles, thereby lowering the break-even point for its consolidated sales volume.

The next time the carmaker is likely to publish an ROE figure is in the second week of May when it usually reports full-year financial results.

Speaking before the US imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, Yamamoto said Toyota, which has assembly plants in the two targeted countries,  would provide information about the impact of tariffs once it was able to do so.

Last month, Toyota said a nearly $14bn (R258.76bn) factory in North Carolina — its 11th US manufacturing plant — was ready to begin production, with battery shipments for electrified vehicles including hybrids starting in April.

READ MORE:

Ulterio Motiv introduces heavy-duty brake and load upgrades for Land Cruiser 79

Modifications are targeted at owners who use the vehicle for applications such as overlanding, towing and commercial work such as patrolling mines.
Motoring
18 hours ago

Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price

For the past two months, tech billionaire Elon Musk has promoted Germany’s far-right party in at least two dozen posts on his X platform, interviewed ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Maserati MC20 breaks speed record for AI-driven cars

A Maserati MC20 coupe has broken a new speed record for cars driven by artificial intelligence technology.
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Audi A3 and RS3 local pricing announced New Models
  2. Carmakers warn Trump tariffs will hike vehicle prices as much as 25% news
  3. Ferrari delays Cardile’s move to Aston Martin until July Motorsport
  4. Xiaomi to launch smart driving protection insurance news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

The Trudeau era is ending. Here's who could be Canada's next PM | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith