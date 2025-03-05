news

Xiaomi to launch smart driving protection insurance

05 March 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
Xiaomi is the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer and ventured into making cars last year.
Image: Supplied

China’s Xiaomi said on Tuesday it will work with insurance institutions to launch a smart driving protection service with a maximum liability of 3-million yuan (R7.6m).

Xiaomi is the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer and ventured into making cars last year.

