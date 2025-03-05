China’s Xiaomi said on Tuesday it will work with insurance institutions to launch a smart driving protection service with a maximum liability of 3-million yuan (R7.6m).
Xiaomi is the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer and ventured into making cars last year.
Xiaomi to launch smart driving protection insurance
Image: Supplied
China’s Xiaomi said on Tuesday it will work with insurance institutions to launch a smart driving protection service with a maximum liability of 3-million yuan (R7.6m).
Xiaomi is the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer and ventured into making cars last year.
READ MORE:
EU plans law to give car services groups access to vehicle data
Toyota focuses on stable return on equity, says finance chief
Musk rallies the far right in Europe while Tesla pays the price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos