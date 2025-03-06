news

Volvo may move some production to US over Trump tariffs

06 March 2025 - 08:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Exports of cars from Europe to the US are only subject to a 2.5% tariff for now, but that is likely to change.
Exports of cars from Europe to the US are only subject to a 2.5% tariff for now, but that is likely to change.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars may move production of some of its models to the US depending on tariffs but aims to stick to a plan to export its European-made EX30 SUV model to the US later this year, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

Volvo Cars last year moved production of its EX30 electric vehicles from China to Europe to avoid EU tariffs.

President Donald Trump's threats of a fresh round of tariffs could require further adaptation.

The EX30 SUV should start production in Europe this quarter and Volvo aims to increase production to serve both the European and US markets in the second half of 2025, CEO Jim Rowan told Reuters.

Exports of cars from Europe to the US are only subject to a 2.5% tariff for now, but that is likely to change.

“It's looking like that number is going to go up ... if it's 10% each way, we can cope with that, but if it goes to 25% it's a hell of a lot more difficult from a profit perspective,” Rowan said.

Trump exempts some carmakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

US President Donald Trump will exempt automakers from his punishing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Volvo Cars has enough capacity at its US assembly plant to move more of its production to the US, he added.

“We have space, paint shops, the buildings, all that's there.” he said. “We just need to make a final decision on which models and which platforms that we would move to the US.”

Volvo produces its SUV EX90 in its Charleston, South Carolina plant, but also imports both hybrid and electric models from Europe at the moment.

Rowan said Volvo could move its XC60 or XC90 models, which are on the same platform, to the plant in Charleston, or look at putting models using different technology there.

“We'd have to wait and see the tariff quotes and then that would help us make that decision,” Rowan said.

The Swedish company, majority owned by China's Geely, on Wednesday presented a new fully electric sedan, ES90, its sixth electric car, as it seeks to replace most combustion engine cars in its line-up with fully electric vehicles by 2030.

The car, with a planned battery range of over 700km will be built at Volvo Cars' manufacturing plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu, and the company sees China as its likely main market.

READ MORE:

EU sticks to 2035 zero-emissions target for new cars

The European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its target that by 2035 all new cars and vans sold in the EU would have zero CO2 ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Carmakers warn Trump tariffs will hike vehicle prices as much as 25%

A trade group representing nearly all major carmakers warned on Tuesday that new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico imposed by US ...
Motoring
1 day ago

EU plans law to give car services groups access to vehicle data

The European Commission aims to propose draft legislation this year that would allow insurers, leasing companies and repair shops fair access to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Maserati MC20 breaks speed record for AI-driven cars

A Maserati MC20 coupe has broken a new speed record for cars driven by artificial intelligence technology.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sir Elton John's ex Aston Martin DB7 set for auction Features
  2. New Volvo ES90 debuts with sleek styling, 700km of range New Models
  3. GWM Tank 300 gears up with diesel power New Models
  4. Avride, Hyundai collaborate to accelerate robotaxi rollout news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

AI and Identity: How Smile ID is Combating Fraud and Unlocking Economic Growth ...
For South Africa (Springboks Rugby World Cup 2023 Advertisement) (Full Ad)