Bentley expands customisation options for Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga

07 March 2025 - 13:58 By Motoring Staff
An expanded range of exterior accent colours allow owners to better express their individuality.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has introduced new exterior personalisation options for the fourth generation Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga through its Mulliner division.

The carmaker said customers can choose additional accent colours for bodywork, wheels and aerodynamic kits, with finishes available in solid, metallic, satin or pearlescent.

Key updates include contrast pinstripes for the vehicles' aerodynamic body kits, wheel rims and mirror caps, and a new Beluga black roof option for the Continental GT.

Wheels can be pin-striped around their circumference.
Image: Supplied

The Flying Spur and Bentayga also receive new carbon fibre body kit options, with the latter adding brake caliper colours in either Klein Blue, Signal Yellow and Ice Silver.

Bentley said the new exterior accent colours extend the palette beyond 46-billion possible configurations, allowing customers to go to town when it comes to personalisation.

