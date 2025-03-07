Bentley has introduced new exterior personalisation options for the fourth generation Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga through its Mulliner division.
The carmaker said customers can choose additional accent colours for bodywork, wheels and aerodynamic kits, with finishes available in solid, metallic, satin or pearlescent.
Key updates include contrast pinstripes for the vehicles' aerodynamic body kits, wheel rims and mirror caps, and a new Beluga black roof option for the Continental GT.
Bentley expands customisation options for Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga
Image: Supplied
Bentley has introduced new exterior personalisation options for the fourth generation Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga through its Mulliner division.
The carmaker said customers can choose additional accent colours for bodywork, wheels and aerodynamic kits, with finishes available in solid, metallic, satin or pearlescent.
Key updates include contrast pinstripes for the vehicles' aerodynamic body kits, wheel rims and mirror caps, and a new Beluga black roof option for the Continental GT.
Image: Supplied
The Flying Spur and Bentayga also receive new carbon fibre body kit options, with the latter adding brake caliper colours in either Klein Blue, Signal Yellow and Ice Silver.
Bentley said the new exterior accent colours extend the palette beyond 46-billion possible configurations, allowing customers to go to town when it comes to personalisation.
SA-bound Hyundai Santa Fe is Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year
Bentley opens vacancies for latest apprenticeship programme
Third Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series presented to its owner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos