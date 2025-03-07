news

VW may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy

07 March 2025
Volkswagen said on Thursday  its vehicles made in North America will likely avoid being subject to the 25% tariffs US President Donald Trump has imposed on imports from Mexico and Canada — but other carmakers, including BMW, may not be exempt.

Trump granted a one-month reprieve on tariffs to carmakers who complied with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules of origin this week, after saying the duties would go into effect March 4. However, which carmakers will end up being subject to tariffs isn't entirely clear.

A spokesperson for VW said its North American vehicles do comply with the terms of the USMCA. A spokesperson for BMW said vehicles made in the US and Mexico do not comply with the rules of the trade deal, potentially subjecting it to the steep duties.

About 10% of BMW's US sales are imported from Mexico, the spokesperson said, adding the company opposed the tariffs.

"In the end, they are detrimental to customers, making products more expensive and less innovative," the company said.

Mazda said it believes "for the next 30 days, under the USMCA, the Mexico built Mazda3 and CX-30 will not be subject to the tariffs, but we are awaiting final and definitive guidance from the administration".

Detroit's carmakers lobbied for such an exemption for weeks, and praised Trump's announcement that they would receive temporary relief.

Among German carmakers, the Volkswagen Group is the most exposed to Trump's tariff threats on Mexico and Canada.

Its Audi and Porsche brands have no US manufacturing base, its VW passenger car brand's US sales consist mainly of imports from its Mexican plant, and its battery cell plant under construction in Canada was set to deliver batteries to the US.

Audi, which has one plant in Mexico producing its Q5 SUV, was not immediately available for comment on whether the cars produced there were USMCA-compliant.

Mercedes said it had not yet seen the details of changes to the tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and declined to say whether it complied with the USMCA.

Nissan also declined to comment.

