news

Who could be the next Nissan CEO after Uchida?

07 March 2025 - 09:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
If Makoto Uchida does exit, his replacement would become the fourth person to lead the carmaker in a little under six years.
If Makoto Uchida does exit, his replacement would become the fourth person to lead the carmaker in a little under six years.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida is under deepening pressure over the Japanese carmaker's weakening performance and board members are due to gather on March 11 to discuss potential successors, people familiar with the matter have said.uster of its former chair Carlos Ghosn.

Jeremie Papin is Nissan's CFO, having been appointed to the role in January.
Jeremie Papin is Nissan's CFO, having been appointed to the role in January.
Image: Supplied

If Uchida does exit, his replacement would become the fourth person to lead the carmaker in a little under six years, reflecting a sign of the management turmoil that has plagued Nissan after the o

The following people are seen as potential candidates to succeed Uchida, according to Japanese media reports and people familiar with the matter:

Jeremie Papin

Papin is Nissan's CFO, having been appointed to the role in January. Previously he served as chairperson of the management committee for the Americas, where he was responsible for the Nissan and luxury Infiniti brands across the Americas.

Before joining Nissan in 2018, the US and French national held roles at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Renault. He also worked as a financial analyst specialising in the European automotive sector at Deutsche Bank, Lehman Brothers and Nomura.

Ivan Espinosa was appointed chief planning officer in April 2024 as part of a senior management shake-up aimed at accelerating Nissan's pivot to electric vehicles.
Ivan Espinosa was appointed chief planning officer in April 2024 as part of a senior management shake-up aimed at accelerating Nissan's pivot to electric vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Ivan Espinosa

Espinosa was appointed chief planning officer in April 2024 as part of a senior management shake-up aimed at accelerating Nissan's pivot to electric vehicles.

He joined Nissan in 2003 and spent much of his career in Mexico. His experience includes positions in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Espinosa has overseen product planning and development initiatives and managed the carmaker's global product strategy and portfolio.

Guillaume Cartier

The 30-year company veteran was named chief performance officer in December, expanding his role while continuing to oversee regions including the Americas, Japan, Africa, the Middle East, India and Europe, and global sales and after-sales. Paris-based

Cartier, who speaks French and English, joined Nissan in 1995 as after sales manager. He also worked for Nissan's junior alliance partner Mitsubishi.

Paris-based Guillaume Cartier joined Nissan in 1995 as after sales manager.
Paris-based Guillaume Cartier joined Nissan in 1995 as after sales manager.
Image: Supplied

Jun Seki

Seki has been serving as chief strategy officer for the electric vehicle business of Taiwan's Foxconn since early 2023.

He joined Nissan in 1986 and rose through the ranks and at one point headed its China operations.

He was widely considered a contender for the CEO job, but lost out to Uchida in 2019. Seki was tasked with leading Nissan's turnaround plan but departed to join Japanese motor maker Nidec in 2020. Two years later he stepped down from Nidec to take responsibility for weakening earnings.

Seki has been mentioned by domestic media as potential successor if Nissan were to tie up with Honda, Foxconn and Mitsubishi through a four-way deal.

READ MORE:

Activists use ‘Tesla Takedown’ protests to fight job cuts by Musk, Trump

Chanting “Elon Musk has got to go” into a bullhorn, Carolanne Fry led about 350 demonstrators in a noisy march outside a Tesla electric vehicle ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

VW may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy

Volkswagen said on Thursday its vehicles made in North America will likely avoid being subject to the 25% tariffs US President Donald Trump has ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

SA-bound Hyundai Santa Fe is Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been declared the overall winner of the 2025 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year award
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa's smart driving licences delayed yet again Motoring
  2. Hamilton and Leclerc put on a special show for Ferrari fans Motorsport
  3. Who could be the next Nissan CEO after Uchida? news
  4. VW may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Trump to decide whether to revoke legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians | REUTERS