news

Mercedes to develop smart cars for global markets with China's Hesai lidar

12 March 2025 - 18:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lidar uses lasers to produce three-dimensional images of a vehicle's surroundings to help navigation around obstacles.
Lidar uses lasers to produce three-dimensional images of a vehicle's surroundings to help navigation around obstacles.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz will develop smart driving cars for global markets equipped with Hesai's lidar sensors, a person with direct knowledge said, the first time a foreign carmaker has sought to use such Chinese-made technology for models sold outside China.

It coincides with an increase in trade tensions as the US intensifies efforts to restrict the adoption of Chinese components and software solutions in vehicles developed by global carmakers.

At the same time German carmakers, who are big contributors to their country's ailing economy, are anxious to be as competitive as possible.

The person, who declined to be named because the matter is private, said Mercedes had deliberated for months over the decision because of legal and geopolitical risks. It eventually chose Hesai, China's largest lidar maker, because of its lower costs and its ability to produce at scale, the person added.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz said it does not comment on speculation on new suppliers.

Shares of US-listed Hesai jumped 36.6% in early trading. On Monday it also forecast 2025 net revenues of 3-3.5 billion yuan (R7.62bn-R8.85bn).

On Monday, Leapmotor started sales of its B10 SUV with an advanced smart driving feature from $17,950 (R329,474).
On Monday, Leapmotor started sales of its B10 SUV with an advanced smart driving feature from $17,950 (R329,474).
Image: Supplied

Hesai, whose competitors include US-based Luminar, announced on Monday an “exclusive multiyear” contract to supply its lidar products to a European carmaker it described only as leading but did not name.

Lidar uses lasers to produce three-dimensional images of a vehicle's surroundings to help navigation around obstacles. The sensors are a component of many self-driving systems that carmakers are developing.

Hesai's CFO Andrew Fan told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview after its quarterly earnings that it was a commercial decision by the partner. He also declined to name the company.

“I assume the carmaker has to find alternatives that can be comparable to Hesai's products on performance and price but the result is there is none,” Fan said.

European manufacturers have used Hesai as a lidar supplier for their models sold in China, he added.

Hesai has been expanding two production lines in China to achieve an annual capacity of more than 2-million units this year to meet the rising demand, Fan said.

It is also setting up production lines overseas with a target to launch them as early as next year to serve its clients out of China concerned about tariff and logistics risks, Fan said. He declined to say where the overseas factory will be located.

Demand for lidar is increasing in the highly competitive Chinese market as carmakers increasingly offer smart features on affordable models.

On Monday, Leapmotor started sales of its B10 SUV with an advanced smart driving feature from $17,950 (R329,474).

The car is equipped with Hesai's ATX lidar, which cost around $200 (R3,671) each, less expensive than safety belts and airbags, Fan said.

READ MORE:

Porsche weighs price hikes, cost cuts to offset 2025 earnings pressure

Porsche warned on Wednesday that lower sales, high costs and trade concerns would hurt 2025 earnings, even before a possible hike in US tariffs on EU ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

VW and Geely-backed Ecarx eye smart car tie-up for western markets

Volkswagen is in talks with digital cockpit system developer Ecarx to put the Chinese company's technologies in cars it sells in developed markets, ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

JLR drops plan to produce EVs at Tata’s India plant, sources say

Jaguar Land Rover has shelved plans to build electric vehicles at parent company Tata Motor's upcoming $1bn (R18.37bn) factory in southern India.
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford launches new, more affordable Tourneo Custom model New Models
  2. EU political group to challenge combustion engine ban this year news
  3. REVIEW | Evoque hybrid runs on smell of fumes — if only it was affordable Reviews
  4. Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched as most powerful version of SA’s favourite family ... New Models
  5. Mercedes to develop smart cars for global markets with China's Hesai lidar news

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks