1967 Ford Mustang once owned by Thierry Henry auctioned for R3.3m

13 March 2025 - 13:11 By Motoring Staff
The 1967 Ford Mustang once owned by football legend Thierry Henry has been auctioned for £140,625 (R3.3m).
Image: Supplied

A 1967 Ford Mustang once owned by football legend Thierry Henry topped the charts at Hampson’s March 9 auction at Bolesworth Castle, UK, fetching £140,625 (R3.3m).

The sought-after Mustang is one of a select few officially licensed replicas of “Eleanor”, the iconic car from the 2000 action film Gone in Sixty Seconds.

Instantly recognisable to movie fans, it carries the official endorsement of executive producer Denice Halicki, ex-wife of HB Halicki who directed the 1974 original. Her signature, scrawled in Sharpie on the dashboard, adds to its collectible appeal.

Close behind in the auction rankings was a 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Carbon Vorsprung. This 463kW powerhouse, capable of 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h, sparked intense bidding before selling for £68,625 (R1.6m).

Also drawing attention was a striking yellow 1972 De Tomaso Pantera, which claimed the third-highest sale price at £63,000 (R1.5m).

For the full auction results, visit www.hampsonauctions.com.

