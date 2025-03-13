news

Actor Barry Keoghan makes Paris Fashion week entrance in radical new Jaguar Type 00

The dramatic new car previews Jaguar's new future as an electric-only brand

13 March 2025 - 08:43 By MOTORING REPORTER
The controversially launched Jaguar Type 00 concept was presented in an exclusive Ultramarine blue paint for the recent Paris Fashion Week.
Image: SUPPLIED

Irish thespian Barry Keoghan who became the latest actor to play the Joker in 2022's The Batman made a grand entrance at the Paris Fashion week (March 3 — 11) behind the wheel of the Jaguar Type 00 concept car.

The Type 00, which had its world premiere at the Miami Art Week in December 2024, previews the electric future of the British brand  after a controversial launch campaign.

In a campaign three months ago titled “Copy Nothing,” which had social media abuzz, JLR’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, said “Type 00 does not conform to EV design”, adding it will not be loved by everyone. 

Jaguar says the Ultramarine blue paint of the car driven by Keoghan draws inspiration from French arts and culture since the Renaissance era, and a collaboration with in-house paint specialists using a pigment with added metallic content for a satin-like finish. 

Paris will also host Jaguar’s new brand store in the Golden Triangle — the heart of the capital’s luxury fashion district in the eighth arrondissement.

Barry Keoghan looks to have enjoyed the attention of making a grand entrance in a unique concept car.
Image: SUPPLIED

“Jaguar will come to life in a select number of these exclusive brand stores, located where clients live, work, and play. They allow us to build direct client relationships and offer unique and personalised experiences,” said Rawdon Glover, MD of Jaguar.

These stores will embrace their local cultures, with the Paris location highlighting the city's rich heritage in art and its status as the home of luxury fashion.”

Jaguar brand stores will be complemented by a wider global network of luxury retailers.

