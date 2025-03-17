news

Stellantis to provide Iveco with two electric vans for Europe

17 March 2025 - 08:10 By Reuters
Stellantis and Iveco said on Friday they have agreed for the automaker to supply the Italian truckmaker two fully electric van models, helping Iveco further expand its EV van range in Europe.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis and Iveco said on Friday they have agreed for the automaker to supply the Italian truckmaker two fully electric van models, helping Iveco further expand its electric vehicle (EV) van range in Europe.

Sales of Iveco-badged vans produced by Stellantis are expected to start by mid-2026, based on a ten-year supply, the companies said in a joint statement, without providing financial terms of the agreement.

The new vans will be based on Stellantis's mid- and large-sized EV van platforms, the companies added.

They will be produced at Stellantis Pro One van unit's plants in Italy's Atessa, Poland's Gliwice and France's Hordain, and will be distributed by Iveco in Europe, including the UK, through established channels.

With a gross vehicle weight of 2.8-3.1 tons and 3.5-4.25 tons respectively, "the two future Iveco vans will complement the brand's battery electric offer for the European market and extend it into this lighter weight segment", the companies said.

The deal follows a similar one Iveco struck last year with South Korea's Hyundai for the supply to the Italian group of a mid-sized electric van in the 2.5-3.5 ton weight range, expanding an existing partnership agreement.

Iveco Group is controlled by Exor, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family, which is also Stellantis's single largest shareholder.

