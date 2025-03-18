“The supercars GMA builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”
GMA to unveil new supercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will be the Central Feature Marque at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking 60 years of design and engineering by Prof Gordon Murray CBE.
A special sculpture outside Goodwood House will commemorate Murray’s career, highlighting his contributions to automotive design from 1965 to the present. Vehicles designed by Murray — including road and race cars such as the McLaren F1 and Brabham BT52 — will be showcased throughout the event, with GMA’s current supercar line-up.
“For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible — be that in racing or road cars,” said Murray.
“The supercars GMA builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”
GMA confirmed it will also unveil a new supercar at the festival. Expected to be an upgraded “S” version of the R32m T.33, the model is likely to feature weight reductions, increased power and improved aerodynamics for superior downforce. In standard form, its naturally aspirated 4.0l V12 engine makes 452kW at 10,500rpm and 451Nm at 9,000rpm.
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled to run from July 10 to 13.
