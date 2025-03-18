news

Mazda makes cost-saving effort as inflation threatens to drive up investment spending

18 March 2025 - 08:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Japanese carmaker Mazda said on Tuesday it will keep investments in its electrification efforts in check by making use of partnerships and its existing manufacturing plants after inflation threatened to push up costs.
Japanese carmaker Mazda said on Tuesday it will keep investments in its electrification efforts in check by making use of partnerships and its existing manufacturing plants after inflation threatened to push up costs.
Image: arold Cunningham/Getty Images

Japanese carmaker Mazda said on Tuesday it will keep investments in its electrification efforts in check by making use of partnerships and its existing manufacturing plants after inflation threatened to push up costs.

The carmaker said it expects to keep its investment at around 1.5-trillion yen (R181.29bn) for the period up to 2030 through its efforts, just as much as it had said in November 2022 it would be investing.

Without its cost-savings efforts, spending on investment for the period was likely to surge by a third compared to what the company expected initially to around 2-trillion yen (R241.67bn) due to inflation, Mazda said.

As part of its "lean asset" strategy it unveiled on Tuesday, Mazda planned to produce an electric vehicle that it will launch in 2027 on an existing production line on which it already makes cars powered by internal combustion engines.

By using an existing line instead of building a dedicated EV plant, the company would keep down the required investment amount by about 85% and cut the production lead time by around 80% for the vehicle.

Mazda already has a number of partnerships in various areas, such as with much bigger peer Toyota on the development of electronic architecture, and Denso, one of the world's biggest automotive suppliers.

Mazda will need to further step up its collaboration with companies in the automotive industry if it wants to retain its international competitiveness as a Japanese carmaker, CEO Masahiro Moro told reporters.

Toyota owns a 5.1% stake in the carmaker.

READ MORE:

BYD launches 1,000kW super-charging EV tech, plans network across China

BYD on Monday unveiled a new platform for electric vehicles that it said could charge EVs as quickly as it takes to pump petrol and announced for the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Toronto bars Tesla from EV incentive over US trade dispute

Toronto in Canada is no longer providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to trade tensions with the US, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Stellantis invests €38m in Italy to make EV engine parts

Carmaker Stellantis is investing €38m (R751.76m) in its Verrone plant in Northern Italy to manufacture parts for electric engines for its upcoming ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Honda to use Toyota’s US batteries to dodge tariff costs — report

Japanese carmaker Honda will procure batteries for its hybrid vehicles from Toyota's plant in the US in an effort to reduce tariff risks under the ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Xiaomi raises EV delivery target for 2025 to 350,000 news
  2. New R7.5m Lamborghini Temerario now available to order in South Africa Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Reviews
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. McLaren welcomes audio house Bowers & Wilkins to F1 news

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider